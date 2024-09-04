Leech Tishman Unites With Acclaimed Healthcare Firm, Nelson Hardiman 17-Attorney Addition Bolsters Leech Tishman's Socal Presence

As one of the largest healthcare and life science-focused law firms in California, Nelson Hardiman has earned a national reputation for its authoritative, industry-leading work in healthcare transactions, regulatory compliance and strategy, crisis response, and disputes. For clients ranging from hospital and health systems, behavioral health, and post-acute care facilities to physician organizations, telehealth providers, labs, pharmacies, and MSOs, the firm's attorneys offer expertise advising on healthcare licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues -- including corporate practice of medicine, Medicare and Medicaid requirements, FDA compliance, health privacy and data security, healthcare finance and investment, and other industry issues.

"With this combination, Leech Tishman has a unique opportunity to supplement our full-service commercial platform with a world-class Healthcare practice group," said Pete A. Fuscaldo, Leech Tishman's managing partner. "We're ecstatic to welcome Nelson Hardiman's elite team of healthcare lawyers to the firm and diversify Leech Tishman's legal service offerings both in California and nationwide."

Harry Nelson, Nelson Hardiman's founding partner who will lead the new Leech Tishman Healthcare Practice Group, added, "Clients have been pushing us to meet their legal needs on an increasingly national basis and across a broader spectrum of commercial legal services, from labor and employment to intellectual property to restructuring and insolvency. After years of countless suitors from larger law firms, we could not have found a better partner than Leech Tishman." Nelson continued, "We are confident that this strategic combination will be a market-leading resource for the rapidly transforming healthcare and life science industries, enabling the combined firm to lean even deeper into meeting client needs."

Leech Tishman's Los Angeles operations will be under the oversight of partners Harry Nelson and Sandford L. Frey.

ABOUT LEECH TISHMAN



Leech

Tishman is a national, full-service law firm dedicated to assisting businesses, institutions, and individuals. Leech Tishman offers legal services in business restructuring & insolvency, construction, corporate matters, healthcare , intellectual property, labor & employment, life sciences, litigation, real estate, and trusts & estates. In addition, the firm offers a wide range of legal services to clients in the aviation & aerospace, cannabis, emerging cyber technologies, energy & natural resources, entertainment & sports, and hospitality industries. In addition to Los Angeles, Leech Tishman has offices in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sarasota, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information, visit leechtishman.

ABOUT NELSON HARDIMAN



Nelson

Hardiman is a boutique law firm focused exclusively on healthcare and life sciences with a singular reputation. Clients across the country turn to the firm for authoritative market-leading counsel on healthcare transactions, litigation, regulatory compliance and strategy. Nelson Hardiman's attorneys advise healthcare clients at every point in the commercial stream of medicine, healthcare, and life sciences, and are focused on delivering on-target results to meet clients' needs in the complex landscape of today's everchanging healthcare laws and regulations. For more information, visit nelsonhardiman .

