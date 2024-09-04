Plexus Worldwide® Announces Andrea Mcalister As Chief Of Staff To Enhance Executive Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus® is announcing the appointment of Andrea

McAlister to the newly created Chief of Staff position. In this role within the C-suite, Andrea will oversee corporate strategy and human resources, drive operational efficiency, and ensure alignment across the executive team. She brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning and cross-functional collaboration and a passion for developing high-performing teams, making her an invaluable asset to the organization.

"In the time I have worked with Andrea, I've witnessed her ability to transform Plexus with positive change while staying true to our core values," said Gene Tipps, Chief Executive Officer. "Focused on growth, we have a unique opportunity to bring teams together, and Andrea is the right person to advance that strategy."

Previously, Andrea excelled and advanced in senior leadership finance roles within higher education. She joined Plexus in 2018 as the Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and was promoted to the group's vice president. She has a proven track record of optimizing processes and implementing transformative strategies that drive growth and innovation. Her ability to foster collaboration and her keen insight into organizational dynamics have been instrumental in achieving the company's goals.

"I am honored to join this dynamic team and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive our strategic initiatives forward," said Andrea. "Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences to our Brand Ambassadors and customers."

