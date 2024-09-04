Biocare Medical And Ensigna Biosystems Announce Strategic Partnership To Drive Spatial Biology, Multiomic Enablement, And Innovation In Biotechnology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocare Medical, a global leader in immunohistochemistry (IHC) instrumentation and reagents, together with Ensigna Biosystems, a renowned provider of advanced histopathology services, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration seeks to enable and broaden the scope of innovative spatial biology applications that are essential for advancing biomedical research and therapeutic development.

This partnership leverages Biocare Medical's innovative IHC platforms and high-quality reagents along with Ensigna Biosystems' comprehensive service capabilities and technical expertise to support the dynamic needs of the scientific community. Together, they will integrate best-in-class antibody validation methodologies and various assays from key players in the spatial biology field to provide a more robust and integrated solution for researchers and clinicians.

Key Partnership Highlights:



Integrated Solutions: Utilizing Biocare's state-of-the-art ONCORE Pro X

combined with Ensigna's expert service delivers comprehensive method development, spatial biology, and multiomics resources.



Expansion of Assay Offerings: Inclusion of advanced assays from leading providers in spatial biology to enhance the detection and analysis capabilities of researchers. The integration of Molecular Instruments' HCR mRNA ISH assays on ONCORE Pro X is a joint priority for Biocare and Ensigna.

Focus on Innovation: Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in spatial biology, ensuring that their combined offerings lead to important technological advancements.

"Spatial biology is at a pivotal point, transforming how we understand disease mechanisms and therapeutic interactions in the cellular context. Through our partnership with Ensigna Biosystems, we are excited to bring together our technology and expertise to empower researchers with the tools they need to drive breakthroughs in improving patient outcomes," said Luis de

Luzuriaga, CEO of Biocare Medical.

Michel Faure, CEO of Ensigna Biosystems, also commented on the collaboration: "Working with Biocare Medical allows us to enhance our service offerings and leverage their cutting-edge IHC technology. Our goal is to enable our clients to achieve unparalleled insights into tissue architecture and function, which is essential for the next generation of biomarker and therapeutic development."

Biocare Medical's ONCORE Pro X: A Game Changer in Automation of Spatial Applications : Recognized as a leader in automated instrumentation, Biocare Medical's ONCORE Pro X exemplifies innovation and versatility. Designed to accommodate a wide range of assays, the ONCORE Pro X enhances the capabilities of Ensigna Biosystems' offering of advanced histopathology services and cutting-edge spatial biology applications critical for advancing biomedical research and therapeutic development.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex IHC antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced automated instrument platforms, intelliPATH+, ONCORE Pro and ONCORE Pro X have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements.

About Ensigna Biosystems

Ensigna Biosystems is a leading provider of histopathology and molecular pathology services based in San Leandro, California. Ensigna offers a wide range of research and diagnostic services to aid in the progression of drug development and disease understanding.

Press Contact: John Steel

Vice President, Marketing & Ecommerce

925-822-8132

[email protected]



SOURCE Biocare Medical