The 17Th Annual Buried Alive Film Festival Gears Up For A Celebration Of Horror Cinema In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buried Alive Festival Logo

Blake Myers and Shannon Ford Thompson

Shane Morton (Left), Shannon Ford Thompson (Center), and Lucas Godfrey (Right)

- Lucas GodfreyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 17th Annual Buried Alive Film Festival, Atlanta's premier horror film event, is set to take place from November 7th to 10th, 2024, at the historic Plaza Theatre. This year's festival promises to deliver a celebration for the horror film industry, featuring a diverse selection of the most imaginative and nightmarish films from around the globe.Founded in 2008 by Gorehound Productions, the Buried Alive Film Festival has become a beloved staple in the horror community, known for its eclectic mix of independent features and shorts. Founded by horror visionaries Blake Myers and Lucas Godfrey, the festival has consistently provided a platform for edgy, independent filmmakers to showcase their work, creating a space where the monstrous are truly celebrated.In 2024, the festival embarked on a new chapter under the leadership of Shannon Ford Thompson. Known as a woman of horror, president of the Atlanta Horror Society, and owner of the independent production company Rock with Siren, Thompson brings a fresh, inclusive vision to the festival. Her approach emphasizes not only the celebration of horror cinema but also the education and empowerment of filmmakers through new resources and networking opportunities. Her passion for the genre and dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry make her the perfect fit for the Buried Alive Film Festival."Shannon is a wonderful addition to the Buried Alive team," said Blake Myers. "Not only is she creative and smart, but she also brings true vision and a meeting of the minds. She's already come up with a series of ideas that will make the weekend unforgettable. Our monster is in good hands.""Shannon's plans for the fest sound amazing. I am proud to see where she is taking our baby and giving this monster all the dedication it deserves!" - Lucas Godfrey, Co-Founder of Buried Alive Film Festival.“I am honored and excited to take on the role of director for the Buried Alive Film Festival," said Thompson. "As a lifelong fan and filmmaker of horror, I am thrilled to have the chance to support talented filmmakers from all backgrounds while helping to build a fun yet terrifying horror community. I plan to bring my own creative ideas and expertise in events and marketing to this festival, but it's essential to me that we never lose sight of what has made Buried Alive so successful. With my good friends Blake and Lucas now on the advisory board, we can ensure we stay true to the festival's roots. I'm eager to bring our monsters to life and am excited to announce that the Scream Machine, our horror-themed arcade game, will be back at the Plaza this year, along with a few other surprises."Thompson continued,“The horror community is filled with horror enthusiasts and some of the kindest people around-a group I love being a part of, where we can share ideas about how to bring the most terrifying visions to life. As part of my commitment to this amazing community, I created 'The Atlanta Horror Society,' a networking and enthusiast group that hosts terrifying events and tons of fun. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together at this year's festival.”Thompson's appointment as the new director of the Buried Alive Film Festival marks a new chapter for the festival that will soon see its 20th year. With her expertise and passion for horror, she is sure to bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the event. The festival will take place in November and will feature a diverse lineup of independent horror films. Filmmakers and horror fans alike can look forward to a fun and unforgettable experience.This year, the festival is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of over 50 films, including feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries. Attendees will be immersed in a world of terror, with a selection of horror sub-genres, from psychological thrillers to supernatural horrors. But it's not just about watching films; it's about the full community experience! Things kick off on Thursday with the Sinema Challenge, where filmmakers are tasked with creating a film in just 13 days, pushing creativity and innovation. The opening night will set the tone with an opening-night party at The Mambo Zombie, leading to a weekend filled with panels, Q&A sessions, and chances to network with fellow horror enthusiasts. Get ready for a good time!The festival culminates on Sunday with an awards ceremony honoring the best films and talents of the year, followed by an exciting wrap party to celebrate yet another successful year of cinematic nightmares.The Buried Alive Film Festival is more than just an event; it's a celebration of independent horror, sci-fi, and thriller cinema. Join in the terror from November 7th to 10th, 2024, at the Plaza Theatre, located at 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, for a hauntingly unforgettable experience.For more information about the Buried Alive Film Festival and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, visit their website at . Follow them on social media @buriedalivefilmfest for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Willie May

Buried Alive Film Festival

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.