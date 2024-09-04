Producer Vernon Williams III. Inks Deal With Fontabila Productions To Produce New Boxing Biopic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A new feature-length on legendary South African boxer Gerrie Coetzee.

DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vernon Williams III, a U.S. based film producer and CEO of Exodus United Global, announces that he has signed a deal with South African film & television production company Fontabila Productions to produce a new feature-length film on legendary South African boxer Gerrie Coetzee. Entitled“Against All Odds”, the film is scheduled to be shot on location in South Africa and is billed as the triumphant true story of the life of the legendary boxer who was the first WBA Heavyweight Champion from Africa.The film will be directed by veteran South African director Koos Roets and co-produced by Andre Scholtz, whose latest film, Meerkat Maantuig, was critically acclaimed in the UK and throughout Europe. Kenddrie Utuk and David A. Hartquist will serve as executive producers of the film.“This is a major opportunity and blessing says Mr. Williams. I believe in this powerful story wholeheartedly. Growing up in the 80's, I've always been a huge fan of boxing and its magnificent history. I know this story will touch people around the world, especially the people of South Africa! I am honored and look forward to working with these talented legendary creatives.”About Vernon Williams, III:Mr. Williams is a visionary leader, writer, director and producer who currently serves as the CEO of Exodus United Global and V3 Productions. His unwavering faith and creative focus propel him to push boundaries and achieve greatness, embodying the mantra If you can see it, and believe it, you can achieve it.Mr. Williams is dedicated to continuous growth and evolution, captivating viewers globally with his timeless style and character, inspiring all who believe!About Gerrie Coetzee:Gerrie Coetzee, born on April 8, 1955, in Boksburg, South Africa, was a trailblazing heavyweight boxer who made history as the first African to win a world heavyweight title. Known as the Boksburg Bomber, Coetzee gained international recognition for his powerful punching and resilience in the ring.He won the WBA World Heavyweight title on September 23, 1983, by defeating Michael Dokes, becoming a symbol of hope and pride for South Africa during a turbulent era. Coetzees career was marked by his courage and tenacity, overcoming injuries and challenges to secure his place in boxing history.He retired with a record of 33 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw and remains a celebrated figure in South African sports.

Vernon Williams III

Exodus United Global and V3 Productions.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.