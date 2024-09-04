Merica Beer Announces New Distribution Agreement With Brown Distributing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

America's Most Patriotic Beer

Merica Beer continues to expand presence in Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merica Beer , an exciting new beer known for its patriotic branding and quality is excited to announce a new distribution agreement with Brown Distributing Company with offices in Austin & La Grange, Texas. This partnership will allow Merica Beer to expand its reach and bring its American-made beers to more consumers in the Lone Star State.Founded in 1962, Brown Distributing has a strong presence in the Texas and over the last 60 years Brown Distributing has grown from 3 trucks and 4 employees to 380 trucks and 400 employees, selling over ten million cases a year."We are thrilled to partner with Brown Distributing Company to bring our beers to more people in Texas," said Derek Sisson, CEO of Merica Beer. "Their commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values at Merica Beer. We are confident that this partnership will help us reach new customers and continue to grow our brand in the Lone Star State."Merica Beer is Veteran owned and takes pride in using only the finest ingredients and traditional brewing techniques to create their American Pilsner beers. With the new distribution agreement, Merica Beer will be able to offer its products to more retailers, bars, and restaurants in Texas.The partnership between Merica Beer and Brown Distributing Company is a testament to the growing demand for quality, affordable beer in Texas. Both companies are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to providing Texans with a taste of Merica in every sip. For more information on Merica Beer and its products, visit their website

Derek Sisson

Merica Beers LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.