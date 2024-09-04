King Receives UAE Minister Of Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 4 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II on Wednesday received United Arab Emirates of Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.Discussions at the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered strategic projects between Jordan and the UAE, most notably the railway project, which aims to areas and phosphate and potash mines with the of Aqaba.Work on the railway project's infrastructure is expected to begin in 2026.Jordan and the UAE signed memoranda of understanding for the railway project on Wednesday.The project is aimed at creating job opportunities and developing the port of Aqaba, which will boost the industrial sector and enhance economic growth.Funded by an Emirati investment (Etihad Rail), the project is expected to cost around $2.3 billion.His Majesty expressed Jordan's keenness on expanding economic cooperation with the UAE, noting the importance of the investment fund established by Abu Dhabi's ADQ in implementing new investments in economic sectors such as transport and logistic services, as well as expediting work on projects that are currently underway.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and President of UAE Accountability Authority Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs attended the meeting.