DP World Champions First Electric Truck Charging Station In Latin America

In the face of an environmental imperative, the global logistics and trade stands at a crucial crossroads. and logistics are often considered hard-to-abate sectors due to their heavy reliance on fossil fuels and the technical challenges associated with electrification.

Nevertheless, the global push toward electrification of in these sectors is gaining momentum. According to industry reports, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in logistics could potentially reduce global CO2 emissions by up to 30% by 2050, assuming widespread integration of renewable energy sources.

As one of the leading entities in this sector, DP World acknowledges the significant environmental impact of port operations; however, we are steering the narrative toward a sustainable future. Earlier this year, we unveiled the first charging station for electric trucks at the Port of Callao, Peru. This pioneering move not only marks Callao as the first port terminal in Latin America to adopt such infrastructure, but also showcases DP World's commitment to decarbonizing the maritime and logistics industries.

Electrification at the Forefront

The installation of the charging station at Callao is a strategic component of our broader objective to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This facility, powered entirely by renewable energy, features 10 fast chargers of 200 KW each, capable of servicing our fleet of 20 electric internal transport trucks (ITVs). The dual-vehicle CCS2-type connectors and a 2-megawatt substation ensure efficient energy distribution, while a smart charge management platform monitors and optimizes energy consumption and CO2 emissions savings.

In addition to reducing reliance on traditional power grids, 60 KW of rooftop solar panels supply additional green energy to the station, enhancing our operational efficiency and further diminishing our carbon footprint.

A Sustainable Milestone

The introduction of this electric charging station is anticipated to reduce DP World's carbon emissions by 2,145 metric tons of CO2 equivalents annually at the Port of Callao. This significant reduction is not only a triumph for DP World but also a substantial contribution to Peru's environmental health, particularly given the country's ranking in global air pollution indices.

Broadening the Impact

DP World's sustainability efforts at Callao are part of a larger, continuous drive for innovation. Last year, we integrated 15 new electric cranes into our operations, underscoring our dedication to more sustainable technologies.

This electrification project transcends the adoption of new technologies; it sets a global precedent within the maritime and logistics sectors. Our initiative is a call to the industry at large, urging a collective pivot to sustainable practices that can be adopted worldwide, thereby magnifying the impact of our efforts.

Pioneering a Greener Future

At DP World, we are not just participants in global trade but active stewards of a more sustainable and responsible industry. The steps we are taking at the Port of Callao exemplify our leadership in environmental innovation, setting a model for ports worldwide. As we continue to expand our efforts, our goal remains clear: to lead by example and inspire a global shift towards sustainable trade practices that ensure the health of our planet for future generations.