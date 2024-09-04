Articulating Goals: Meet Lanie Moser + Renee Deines

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about the both of you and what you currently do at GoDaddy?

Renee Deines serves as the Manager of Care Incentives, affectionately known as 'Dr. Fun,' within the Incentives and Recognition Team at GoDaddy. With over eleven years of experience at the company, she plays a pivotal role in developing contests, recognition programs, events, and fostering a vibrant company culture.

Lanie Moser, on the other hand, is the Director of Employee Relations. As part of a dedicated team, she specializes in employee engagement, performance management, and navigating employee relations, including policy interpretation and addressing policy violations. Lanie has been with GoDaddy for twelve years, now!

Outside of work, you have a party equipment rental business. Would you mind sharing more about it and how it came to be?

Throughout their time at GoDaddy, Lanie and Renee have cultivated a strong friendship, bonded by shared experiences such as navigating IVF journeys and welcoming children within a close timeframe. Their conversations often revolved around their entrepreneurial aspirations and the dream of launching their own businesses. This dream took shape when they decided to partner in creating Queen Creek Soft Play. They are firm believers in the power of manifestation. Just a month after their decision, they officially launched their business and were thrilled to receive booking requests almost immediately.

Outside of work, Lanie and Renee embarked on an exciting venture in the events and entertainment industry. Initially unsure of which specific direction to take, they were confident in their ability to succeed no matter the path. During their exploration, Lanie stumbled upon a remarkable opportunity: the previous business she had used for her daughter's birthday was up for sale, complete with all its equipment!

Recognizing the potential, Lanie and Renee arranged to meet with the business owners, negotiated a deal, and successfully purchased the entire operation. Over the course of just one month, they transformed their vision into reality. They diligently moved all the equipment, developed a professional website, established an email account, opened a business bank account, and meticulously cleaned each piece of equipment.

To enhance their brand, they partnered with a talented marketing company for logo design and website content, and hired a professional photographer to capture stunning product images. Throughout this whirlwind of activity, they managed to balance their responsibilities at GoDaddy while also being present for their families, showcasing their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

What advice would you give to others who are looking to start a side hustle while working full-time?

If you're considering starting a side hustle while juggling a full-time job, Lanie and Renee have some valuable advice to share. First and foremost, leverage your network. Tap into the strengths and insights of those around you, and don't hesitate to accept help when it's offered. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to build and grow a successful business!

Make the most of the resources available at GoDaddy. Beyond the exceptional products, there's a wealth of knowledge and expertise within the community. From building and troubleshooting to engaging with our Employee Resource Group, GoDaddy Entrepreneurs in Tech, that offers learning opportunities and coaching, the support network at GoDaddy is vast and has played a crucial role in Lanie and Renee's success. Remember, everyone at GoDaddy embodies an entrepreneurial spirit and will be cheering you on!

Lastly, embrace the power of positive self-talk. Lanie and Renee live by the mantra, "What you talk about, you bring about." Share your visions of success, articulate your goals, and discuss your aspirations for the future-whether that's one year, five years, or ten years down the line. Manifest the reality of becoming the business owner you aspire to be, and watch as those dreams begin to materialize. Lanie and Renee are thrilled to have launched Queen Creek Soft Play and are grateful to share their journey with their GoDaddy colleagues, having spoken their vision into existence together.

