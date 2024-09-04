NYU Tandon's NYC Media Lab Partners With Verizon To Offer K-12 Educators Additional Free Immersive Content For Back To School

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by NYU Tandon School of Engineering on PRWeb

As we prepare to return to classrooms this fall, NYU Tandon's NYC Lab, in partnership with Verizon, delivers on our joint commitment to empower educators and engage students by releasing brand-new immersive resources on Verizon Innovative Learning HQ-the free education portal that makes innovative learning tools available to all.

The immersive learning resources were developed by education experts from NYC Media Lab's $1M Museum Initiative, a program aimed at connecting educators nationwide with museums, science centers, aquariums, and cultural institutions.

