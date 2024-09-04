Trump And Harris Zero In On Economic Policy Plans Ahead Of First Debate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

The two presidential nominees are using the week before their debate to sharpen their economic messages about who could do more for the middle class.

Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss her policy plans on Wednesday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while Donald Trump will address the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

Harris will use the New Hampshire campaign stop to propose an expansion of tax incentives for small businesses, a pro-entrepreneur plan that may soften her previous calls for wealthy Americans and large corporations to pay higher taxes.

Trump, meanwhile, is betting that Americans crave trillions of dollars in tax cuts - and that growth will be so fantastic that it's not worth worrying about budget deficits.

The candidates will debate next week in what will be their first meeting ever. The nation's premier swing state, Pennsylvania, begins in-person absentee voting the week after. By the end of the month, early voting will be underway in at least four states with a dozen more to follow by mid-October.

In just 62 days, the final votes will be cast to decide which one of them will lead the world's most powerful nation.