Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By Norway's King And Queen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended Wednesday the luncheon banquet hosted by King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

HRH Haakon Magnus of the Kingdom of Norway attended the luncheon banquet.

The banquet was also attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. On Norway's side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.