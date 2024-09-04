Amir Attends Luncheon Banquet Hosted By Norway's King And Queen
QNA
Oslo: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended Wednesday the luncheon banquet hosted by his majesty King Harald V of Norway and her majesty Queen Sonja at the Royal Palace in Oslo.
HRH crown prince Haakon Magnus of the Kingdom of Norway attended the luncheon banquet.
The banquet was also attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. On Norway's side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.
