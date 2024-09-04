Amir Leaves Norway Heading To Finland

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Oslo on Wednesday after an official visit to the Kingdom of Norway, heading to Helsinki on an official visit to the Republic of Finland. HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

