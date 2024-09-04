Gulf Medical University Announces AED 3 Million As Thumbay International Research Grant To Boost High-Impact Research In UAE

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As the UAE's leading private medical university, Gulf Medical University has made a significant move to encourage research by announcing the Thumbay International Research Grant of AED 3 million annually.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, stated, "Enhancing and improving the country's health outcomes are foundational goals of Gulf Medical University's Academic Health System. Believing in the impact of research on advancing knowledge and practice, and in alignment with GMU's mission, these grants will support national and international collaboration and research."

Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, stated, "Our strategic goal is to triple the amount of high-quality research by 2028. We aim to support local and international researchers to collaborate with our faculty, researchers, and Students. The grant will be awarded to researchers with a strong track record in the domains of precision medicine and drug discovery with a focus on cancer immunology, public health related to healthy aging, regenerative medicine and diabetes, AI, informatics, and digital transformation in healthcare management, and health economics, and innovation in health professions education."

Backed by the Thumbay Research Institute of Precision Medicine (TRIPM), Thumbay Institute of Population Health and The Thumbay Institute of Health Workforce Development, Gulf Medical University encourages a collaborative environment where scientists, faculty, and clinicians of Gulf Medical University and international researchers will work synergistically to advance knowledge in this field and translate it to practice.

Recently, Gulf Medical University was honored with the prestigious "Excellence in Research" award by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP). As one of the UAEs leading institutions in health professions education, it has also been recognized among the country's top 10 universities for health research- which attests to its academic and cutting-edge contributions to healthcare education, research, and practice. The National Center of Health Research in collaboration with Elsevier revealed that Gulf Medical University stood out for its commitment, innovation, and major advancements in contributions to health-related research.

Applications will be received from October 1 to December 31, 2024. The Thumbay International Research Grant has an Advisory Board with eminent researchers and an Executive Board. The research proposals will be evaluated by national and international experts in each field. Details can be found on Gulf Medical University Website under "Thumbay International Research Grants". The selection of the successful applications will be done by an International Advisory Committee in the respective field.

Please visit the website to submit your applications.