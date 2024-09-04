'BJD Spent Rs 247.36 Cr For Distribution Of Jute Carry Bags Just Before Elections'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (IANS) The previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha spent Rs 247.36 crore on distributing jute carry bags to people before the elections, revealed Food and Consumer Affairs Krushna Chandra Patra in the state assembly on Wednesday.

While answering a question asked by MLA Amarendra Das, Patra said that the previous BJD government had spent Rs 247.36 crore for around two crore jute carry bags for distribution to around 96 lakhs odd PDS beneficiaries.

The jute bags distributed in all 147 Assembly constituencies have photos of the logo of 5T Initiative and the slogan of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha'.

Besides, the previous government also gave Rs 1,000 along with the jute bags to the beneficiaries just ahead of the general elections.

It spent more than Rs 959.05 crore from the state exchequer on the payment of financial assistance.

"I have received some information regarding the jute bags, and we have been inquiring into the matter. Action will be taken on the matter if found any corruption in the matter," Patra told the mediapersons later.

Meanwhile, information available through RTI application revealed that the then BJD government had taken the decision to offer two jute bags to 96 lakh odd beneficiaries under the Public Distribution system (PDS) at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

It claimed that as the beneficiaries collecting rations from the shops under the PDS find it difficult to arrange appropriate sized, hygienic carry bags, so the government decided to offer environment friendly and affordable carry bags.

As per the RTI reply, an agency based in West Bengal has supplied the jute shopping bags for distribution.

"We have sought the copy of bills produced by the agency against the supply of the above carry bags. But they denied sharing the information, citing section 8(1)(e) of the RTI act. We have submitted our first appeal against the decision. We suspect a big scam in the procurement and distribution of the jute shopping bags and appeal to the state government to launch a probe into the matter," alleged Pradip Pradhan, the state convener of Odisha Suchana Adhikar Abhijan.