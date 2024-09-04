Paris Paralympics: Archer Harvinder Storms Into Final Of Individual Recurve Open, Assured Of A Medal

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Sep 4 (IANS) Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Harvinder Singh assured a second successive medal in the Paralympic Games for India as he stormed into the final of the Men's Individual Recurve Open competition, coming back to beat Iran's Arab Ameri Mohammad Reza in the semifinal here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Harvincer from Kaithal in Haryana came up with a brilliant performance, coming back after losing the first set to stun the Iranian 7-3, sealing a place in the maiden final at the Paralympic Games.

In the medal clash, Harvinder Singh will take on Lukasz Ciszek of Poland, who defeated Australia's Taymon Kenton-Smith 6-2 in the other semifinal.

In the semifinal, Harvinder lost the first set 26-25 because of a seven on his second arrow. The second set ended in a tie at 27-27. he then levelled scores at 3-3 by winning the third set 27-25 and surged ahead to a 5-3 set points lead by winning the fourth set 26-24.

Harvinder Singh then sealed a place in the final with another steady performance, shooting two 9s and an eight for a 26-25 win after the Iranian started with a 10 but faltered for an eight and seven on his next two arrows.

Earlier, Harvinder, who had bagged a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games after losing in the semifinals, got the better of Colombia's Julio Ramirez Hector 6-2 in a quarterfinal clash.

The Indian had started the day with a 7-3 win over Tseng Lung-Hui of Chinese Taipei and continued to march ahead with a fine 6-2 win over Indonesia's Setiawan Setiawan in the prequarters.