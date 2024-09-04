Blueprint Prep's Annual $20,000 Medical School Scholarship Now Open For Submissions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The scholarship program originated from Blueprint Prep's goal to remove barriers and improve equal opportunity within the medical field.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, the leading for innovative test prep, tutoring, and lifelong professional prep solutions, is excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2024 medical school scholarship program.

Aspiring medical students who plan to take the MCAT in 2025 and matriculate into medical school between July 1, 2026, and October 1, 2027, are encouraged to apply-no purchase or essay required.

Blueprint's Medical School Scholarship offers $20,000 towards the recipient's medical school tuition, providing significant financial support to help one deserving premed student pursue their dreams of becoming a physician.

The AAMC reports that 84% of the class of 2023 graduated with $100,000 or more in education debt, encompassing premed and medical school expenses. Through its ongoing efforts, Blueprint remains committed to alleviating the financial strain on prospective medical students. In addition to this annual $20,000 scholarship, Blueprint Prep has forged partnerships with various organizations, such as the Student National Medical Association (SNMA), to provide scholarships granting complimentary access to MCAT preparation courses, providing over 1,000 students with free training since the program's inception.

"Providing students with the necessary resources and support to succeed in their journey towards medical school unlocks boundless potential for our future healthcare professionals," said Matt Riley, CEO of Blueprint Prep. "By investing in their education and offering opportunities like this scholarship, we are paving the way for more equitable medical education and a more inclusive healthcare workforce."

Meet Last Year's Recipient

Last year's scholarship was awarded to Mira B., a graduate of the University of Georgia and a former Teach for America educator. She helped create a biology curriculum for a high school in Massachusetts, as well as pilot a partnership with another local high school and Harvard Medical School's virtual simulation lab.

As a future healthcare professional, Mira wants to continue to create pathways to connect high school students with careers in healthcare even before they get to college. Winning the Blueprint Prep scholarship will empower her to pursue her goals.

"I have always been passionate about increasing health and educational equity on a global and community scale.

As a future physician, I hope to combine my passion for education, medicine, and service to advance broader health equity," said Mira. "Receiving this scholarship is so meaningful to me because of the opportunity it provides and what it represents for increasing equity to pursue a career in medicine."

With resources for every stage of the physician's early career journey, from premedical through the end of residency, Blueprint Prep is committed to playing a key role in preparing tomorrow's healthcare leaders for their dream careers.

The Blueprint Prep $20K Medical School Scholarship runs from August 5, 2024 through November 10, 2024. Visit Blueprint's website to learn more and apply.

To explore Blueprint Prep's lifelong professional prep solutions, visit blueprintprep.

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., supporting future doctors from the start of their journey throughout their careers. It offers live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-med and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading MCAT score increases for its pre-med students.

