Pruitthealth Enters Partnership With Southeast Georgia Health System To Manage Skilled Nursing Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norcross, Ga., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth, a leader in post-acute care services, today announced it entered into an agreement on September 1, 2024, with Southeast Georgia System to manage two of its skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, located in Brunswick and St. Marys, Georgia.

The partnership brings together Southeast Georgia Health System's track record of clinical excellence and PruittHealth's extensive experience in senior health care. Further, the agreement will optimize operational processes, offer new opportunities to staff, and enhance patient care.

“We're honored to have the opportunity to serve these South Georgia communities,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.“Our 55 years of experience, along with our expansive continuum of care, make us uniquely qualified to increase service delivery and provide residents with a broader range of care options.”

The Centers will be renamed as“PruittHealth – Brunswick at Southeast Georgia Health System” and“PruittHealth – St. Marys at Southeast Georgia Health System.”

“We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with PruittHealth, a respected leader in the senior care industry,” said Scott Raynes, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhance the quality of care and services available to our valued residents and ensures that we provide the best possible support and services to the community.”

Patients at both locations will have access to skilled nursing services for care after an illness, surgery, or injury, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapies, with access to additional PruittHealth services, such as home health, prescription services, and outpatient therapy.

To learn more about PruittHealth – Brunswick at Southeast Georgia Health System, click here . To learn about PruittHealth – St. Marys at Southeast Georgia Health System, click here .

+++

About PruittHealth

Founded in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. Based in Georgia, the organization's 14,500 employee partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com .

In 2024, PruittHealth proudly celebrates its 55th year as a family-owned business.

About Southeast Georgia Health System

Southeast Georgia Health System is a not-for-profit health system comprised of two acute care hospitals, two long term care facilities, two Cancer Care Centers and multiple specialty care centers, including orthopaedic and spine care, joint replacement, breast care, maternity, outpatient rehabilitation, sleep management and wound care. The Brunswick Campus Cancer Care Center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and is one of the few centers in Georgia to offer CyberKnife® M6 with MLC. Additionally, the Brunswick Campus is accredited by The Joint Commission as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and the Camden Campus is accredited as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The Southeast Georgia Physician Associates medical group includes more than 160 providers working in 20 different medical specialties at more than 50 locations. The Health System is part of Coastal Community Health, a regional affiliation between Baptist Health and Southeast Georgia Health System, a highly integrated hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. For more information, visit .

Attachments



PruittHealth - Brunswick at Southeast Georgia Health System PruittHealth - St. Marys at Southeast Georgia Health System

CONTACT: Kristi Ledford PruittHealth 770-845-2181 ...