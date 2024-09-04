New APHC Ad: Governor Kathy Hochul, Stop Hijacking Our Home Care

The Alliance to Protect Home Care's Latest Ad

Pressure Increases with The Alliance to Protect Home's New Ad Against Gov. Hochul's Home Care Cuts

Watch HERE

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Alliance to Protect Home Care announced that it is launching its latest digital and TV ad as part of its larger campaign to protect New York's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP). Running across Albany, New York City and surrounding counties, the new ad explains what Governor Hochul's backroom deal means for New York's home care program and the 250,000 elderly and disabled New Yorkers who rely on it for the support they need:

"Over 250,000 of the most vulnerable New Yorkers rely on consumer-directed home care. Yet Governor Kathy Hochul's Albany deal will outsource New York's home care program to one out-of-state corporation, slashing quality of care, forcing elderly and disabled into nursing homes, and cutting home care workers' jobs. A $40 billion deal with no comptroller oversight. Governor Kathy Hochul, stop hijacking our home care. Visit ProtectHomeCare."

The latest ad builds on the mounting opposition to Gov. Hochul's plan to gut New York's home care program. Yesterday, the Alliance released polling of 800 likely voters and found 76% of New Yorkers, and 70% of NY Democratic Likely Voters oppose Gov. Hochul's planned changes to CDPAP. Just in the past few weeks,

26 New York Democratic state senators wrote a letter to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services urging them to stop Gov. Hochul's plan and lawsuits have challenged the proposed changes .

"We are making it clear to all New Yorker's just what is at stake with Governor Hochul's $40-billion backroom deal," said Bryan O'Malley, the executive director of the Alliance to Protect Home Care. "Governor Hochul should listen to disability and Medicaid advocates, the elected officials from her own party, and New Yorkers, and put a stop to this plan before she destroys this vital home care program and harms the people who depend on it."

The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance program provides essential, personalized care to elderly, sick, or disabled New Yorkers in the comfort of their own home. The program's home care workers help patients live independently and with dignity, assisting with everything from making meals and eating, to taking medications, to bathing, dressing, and tasks typically reserved for a nurse.

Now, Governor Hochul is rushing an overhaul to the program with no public input and without engaging the vulnerable communities most directly affected. The change would hand the entire home care program to a single out-of-state corporation and risk thousands of New Yorkers being forced into nursing homes because they cannot receive the personalized care they rely on.

This ad is the third from The Alliance to Protect Home Care as it continues to fight back against Gov. Hochul's plan to gut New York's home care. Earlier this summer, The Alliance to Protect Home Care aired their first ad and last month they launched their second ad featuring Heather Burroughs , a Rochester-area mom who depends on CDPAP to care for her daughter.

