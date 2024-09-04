Global Superconductors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superconductors Global Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

Superconductors Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The superconductors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.44 billion in 2023 to $8.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development, energy efficiency, medical imaging, particle accelerators, superconducting magnets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The superconductors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy integration, quantum computing, high-speed transportation, smart grids, semiconductor industry.

Growth Driver Of The Superconductors Market

The increasing demand for renewable energy sources is expected to propel the growth of the superconductors market going forward. Renewable energy sources are energy resources that are naturally replenished and provide a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Superconductor use renewable energy sources such as wind turbines and solar panels for electricity generation and storage.

Major Players And Superconductors Market Trends

Key players in the superconductors market include American Superconductor, Bruker Corporation., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Southwire Company LLC., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the superconductors market are innovating products with technology, such as Qian Shi, to provide reliable services to customers. Qian Shi is a superconducting quantum computer with the design of a 36-qubit superconducting quantum chip with couplers.

Superconductors Market Segments:

1) By Type: Type-I Superconductor, Type-II Superconductor

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide, Bismuth Strontium Calcium Copper Oxide, Other Materials

3) By Product: Magnets, Cables, Transformers, Energy Storage Devices

4) By Application: Energy, Electronics, Medical, Research And Development, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Superconductors Market

Europe was the largest region in the superconductors market share in 2023. The regions covered in the superconductors market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Superconductors Market Definition

A superconductor is a device that can transmit electricity or transfer electrons from one atom to another without resistance.

The superconductors market covered in this report is segmented by type into a type-I superconductor, type-II superconductor; by material into stainless steel, yttrium barium copper oxide, bismuth strontium calcium copper oxide, and others; by product into magnets, cables, transformers, energy storage devices; by application into energy, electronics, medical, research and development, industrial, others.

