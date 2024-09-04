Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tall oil fatty acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.05 billion in 2023 to $1.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pulp and paper industry, soap and detergent manufacturing, chemical industry growth, industrial lubricants, renewable and bio-based products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The tall oil fatty acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable sourcing, green chemistry initiatives, bio-based products growth, recycling and circular economy, biodegradable and eco-friendly products.

Growth Driver Of The Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

The increase in demand for tall oil-based biofuel is expected to drive the growth of the tall oil fatty acid market in the coming years. Tall oil is a byproduct of the pulp and paper industry that is often used to produce biofuels. The tall oil-based biofuel is used in various products such as pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, lubricants, soaps, detergents, and additives and helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the reusability of used materials.

Major Players And Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Trends

Key players in the tall oil fatty acid market include Forchem Oy, Harima Chemicals Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Lascaray S.A., Chemical Associates Inc.

Major companies operating in the tall oil fatty acid market are focusing on entering into new partnerships collaboration to increase their profitability in the market. Strategic collaborations are a flexible and effective way for businesses to achieve their goals, whether it's developing new products, entering new markets, or improving their operations.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Segments:

1) By Product: Oleic Acid, Linoleic Acid, Other Products

2) By Application: Dimer Acid, Alkyd Resin, Fatty Acid Ester, Other Applications

3) By End User: Soaps And Detergents, Plastic Additives, Coatings, Lubricants, Fuel Additives, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

North America was the largest region in the tall oil fatty acid market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the tall oil fatty acid market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Definition

Tall oil fatty acid (also known as liquid rosin or tallow) is a light-colored tall oil fatty acid obtained by fractional distilling crude tall oil. It is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process, and is used where long-chain fatty acids are required, such as in soaps and detergents, lubricants, fuel additives, paints and coatings, and plastics.

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tall Oil Fatty Acid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tall oil fatty acid market size, tall oil fatty acid market drivers and trends, tall oil fatty acid market major players, tall oil fatty acid competitors' revenues, tall oil fatty acid market positioning, and tall oil fatty acid market growth across geographies. The tall oil fatty acid market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

