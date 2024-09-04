Global Specialty Resins Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Specialty Resins Market Size, Insights Forecast, Growth, Trends 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The specialty resins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.53 billion in 2023 to $9.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in demand for high-performance materials, sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, industrial applications, demand for advanced materials, growth in construction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The specialty resins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for customized solutions, sustainability and green initiatives, advanced composite materials, smart manufacturing, electric vehicles (evs).

Growth Driver Of The Specialty Resins Market

The growth in demand for the construction industry is projected to fuel the growth of the specialty resins market over the coming years. Construction is a wide industry that involves anything from mining, quarrying, and forestry to infrastructure and building construction, product manufacturing and supply, and repair, service, and disposal. Epoxy resin, a form of specialty resin, is used in the manufacturing of coatings, adhesives, flooring, plastics, primers and sealers, paints, and other building and construction products and components.

Major Players And Specialty Resins Market Trends

Key players in the specialty resins market include Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, Huntsman International LLC, Purolite Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the specialty market are focusing on innovative technology, such as PCR-based noryl resin technology, to provide sustainable materials for customers. PCR-based Noryl resin technology refers to a specialized manufacturing process used to create Noryl resins by incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

Specialty Resins Market Segments:

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Vinyl, Polyamides

2) By Function: Protection, Insulation, Other Functions

3) By End Use Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive, Water Treatment, Marine, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Specialty Resins Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty resins market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest market in the specialty resin market. The regions covered in the specialty resins market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Specialty Resins Market Definition

Specialty resins, also known as commodity resins, are a type of high-performance resins designed to offer superior thermal and chemical resistance to the materials in which they are used. It also offers high tensile strength and impact resistance and is used for applications such as noise control, vibration damping, shock isolation, and cushioning.

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty resins market size, specialty resins market drivers and trends, specialty resins market major players, specialty resins competitors' revenues, specialty resins market positioning, and specialty resins market growth across geographies. The specialty resins market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

