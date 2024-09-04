DMR Unveils Exciting Rebrand To Listening247 Pioneering Intelligent Data As A Service (Idaas) Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michalis A. MichaelLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DMR Unveils Exciting Rebrand to "listening247 " – Pioneering Intelligent data as a Service (IdaaS) SectorDigitalMR Ltd., a leading provider of intelligent data solutions, proudly announces its rebranding to "listening247". This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its vision to revolutionise the digital landscape. As part of this rebrand, DigitalMR (DMR) will be doing business as (dba) listening247, alongside its solutions DataVinci, engaging247 and communities247 .CEO and Founder Michalis A. Michael expressed his enthusiasm about the rebrand, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil our new identity as listening247. This rebrand reflects our evolution as a company and our dedication to pioneering the Intelligent data as a Service (IdaaS) sector. listening247 represents our commitment to innovation in the space of AI-driven insights that empower businesses to thrive in today's rapidly changing environment."At the heart of listening247 lies a commitment to transforming unsolicited and raw data into actionable insights. Leveraging more than 100 proprietary AI models, listening247 extracts valuable insights from unstructured data streams, like social media, blogs, forums, news, review sites, customer calls, chats, emails and survey responses enabling businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition."listening247 is not just another analytics solution – it's a game-changer," remarked Michael. "In today's data-driven world, businesses need more than just numbers; they need actions and execution. That's where listening247 comes in – we're pioneering a new era of Intelligent data as a Service."The rebranding to listening247 aligns seamlessly with the company's integrated approach to data solutions. By combining listening247 with DataVinci, engaging247 and communities247, we empower users to harness the full potential of unsolicited and solicited customer opinions."DataVinci, engaging247 and communities247 complement listening247 perfectly," explained Michael. "While listening247 provides intelligent data from unsolicited opinion, DataVinci produces the recommended actions and not only that, it also produces copy and images for social media posts. engaging247 then makes it easy to schedule these posts and connect with their customer communities. Meanwhile, communities247 facilitates the gathering of solicited opinion from private and branded customer communities and provides a true 360-degree view of the customer.As businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, and as unstructured data grows exponentially the need to find a needle in a haystack has never been greater. With listening247, businesses can unlock the full potential of their data, gaining the competitive edge needed to succeed in today's fast-paced environment."We live in an era where data is king, but“ready-to-eat” actionable insights are the crown jewels," said Michael. "With listening247, businesses small and large can uncover hidden opportunities, spot market trends early, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Our rebranding to listening247 reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive."For more information about listening247 and its suite of intelligent data solutions, please visit the listening247 website.About listening247:listening247 is the flagship solution of DigitalMR Ltd., dedicated to providing intelligent data solutions that drive innovation and empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As a pioneer in the Intelligent data as a Service (IdaaS) sector, listening247 leverages AI-driven insights to transform data into actions, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

