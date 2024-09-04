Summitig And Neutral Networks Launch Sierraig, A Joint Venture Focused On Constructing New Custom Dark Fiber Network Infrastructure In Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



SierraIG plans to invest $50m USD in the coming years to support the region's growing data center and hyperscale cloud demand

The of Querétaro states that the establishment of SierraIG confirms the state's position as a hub for SierraIG anticipates an unprecedented demand for a unique and dense dark fiber footprint in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SierraIG, a joint venture between SummitIG and Neutral Networks, is excited to establish a pure-play dark fiber infrastructure provider in Mexico that is committed to building purpose-built and underground dense fiber infrastructure in key data center markets throughout Mexico starting with the Querétaro

and Monterrey markets. SummitIG will hold a majority stake in SierraIG, marking its first operations outside of the United States.

SierraIG will utilize the current fiber assets to data centers from Neutral Networks and has plans to expand its network infrastructure platform to 750 km, with an investment of $50m USD. SierraIG will provide custom dark fiber connectivity solutions between data centers for hyperscalers, cloud and content service providers, large enterprises, and both national and international carriers in Mexico. The network will provide unparalleled quality through unique and diverse routes, backed by a team with over 30 years of industry experience.

For the first time in Mexico's history, data center operators and hyperscalers are investing billions of dollars in the region, and will need new, scalable and highly reliable network infrastructure to meet their connectivity demands.

"SierraIG aligns the best-in-class resources and relationships across both organizations, SummitIG will provide growth capital and deep understanding of architecting and constructing critical digital infrastructure assets while Neutral Networks will provide local expertise and knowledge in delivering and operating networks in the region," said Sunny Kumar, CEO of SummitIG. "We are thrilled to partner with Neutral Networks on this venture and be a catalyst for data center growth in Mexico."

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Sustainable Development (SEDESU) of the State of Querétaro, Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero, stated that, "Querétaro has become the Valley of Data Centers, which are facilities that require underground, diverse and reliable fiber optic networks for their operations. The creation of SierraIG by Neutral Networks and SummitIG contributes to the infrastructure and connectivity needs demanded by companies in the sector. Furthermore, this project confirms Querétaro's position as an attractive state for investment in technology."

"Mexico has an unprecedented opportunity to establish itself as one of the major Data Center hubs in Latin America, and both industry and government officials need to work together to make this happen. With SummitIG's proven track record of designing and managing dense dark fiber infrastructure platforms, we are very pleased to partner with SummitIG and capitalize on this generational opportunity in the country," said Gabriel Navarro, CEO of Neutral Networks.



"We will continue to strengthen relationships with all stakeholders to make this happen, including the different governmental agencies responsible for granting permits, as they are crucial for the timely execution of the data center ecosystem, enabling hyperscalers and data center operators to activate their significant investments," concluded Navarro.

About Neutral Networks

Neutral Networks is a Mexican company focused on providing 100% neutral connectivity to carriers, service providers, and operators. It offers turnkey infrastructure services for the telecommunications market, including dark fiber leasing, lit fiber, Internet, and long-distance fiber solutions. Its mission is to bridge the significant gap between infrastructure and consumer demand, helping our country become one of the best-connected nations in the world. Learn more at

About SummitIG

SummitIG is the leading pure play dense dark fiber infrastructure provider. The company designs, constructs and operates custom and purpose-built dark fiber connectivity essential to the digital economy. SummitIG's unmatched approach to network architecture and fiber density along unique routes across its network platform enables hyperscale cloud providers, carriers, data center operators and enterprises to seamlessly connect mission-critical data center and cloud computing environments. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE SummitIG