Joget Launches An Innovative Program To Drive Education, Innovation, And Entrepreneurship

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc ., a global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, announced the launch of the Joget EIE (Education, Innovation, Entrepreneurship) Program , a new initiative designed to foster community growth, inspire creativity, and support entrepreneurial ventures. This program aims to bridge the gap between education and industry, enhancing skills and driving innovation across the globe.

"Joget EIE (Education, Innovation, Entrepreneurship) Program brings significant opportunity for youth, educators, and startup entrepreneurs," said Dato' Steve Cheah, Chairman of UNESCO EE NET Thailand Chapter, and Founder of GEN Thailand. It offers a powerful jumpstart in their journey in innovation and entrepreneurship, providing them with the ecosystem they need to thrive and compete on a global scale."

"The Joget EIE Program is our way of empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget. "By combining education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, we are creating an ecosystem that nurtures talent and supports real-world problem-solving. We believe this program will significantly contribute to economic growth and societal progress."

The Joget EIE Program includes four core components:

Joget Academic Program:

Collaborating with educational institutions, this program integrates cutting-edge tools and technology into the curriculum, offering hands-on experience through webinars, workshops, online courses, and certification tests.

Joget Hackathon Program:

This high-energy competition brings together programmers, designers, and creative thinkers to solve real-world challenges using Joget. Participants push the boundaries of technology and creativity, generating innovative solutions and building a passionate community.

Joget Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program:

This initiative supports entrepreneurial talent through the Joget Academic Program, a Global Resource Bank, the Joget Startup Program, and the Marketplace Contributor Program. It provides the tools and knowledge needed to turn ideas into successful businesses.

Joget Startup Program:

Focused on early-stage startups, this program offers the resources and technology needed to build and scale enterprise-level applications, helping startups succeed in a competitive market.

The Joget Empowerment Network (JEN)

is a vibrant community portal connecting universities, students, and startups. It features the Joget Global Resource Bank, a talent repository equipped with Joget skill sets available exclusively to our partners and customers.

"We are excited to leverage the Joget EIE Program to empower youth across the region," said Gurpardeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU). "Partnering with Joget will enable us to create a supportive environment where young innovators can develop the skills and expertise they need to succeed globally."

"Joining the Joget EIE Program means becoming part of a dynamic community that values innovation and collaboration," Raveesh Dewan added. "We are excited to see how this initiative will transform ideas into impactful solutions."

About

Joget, Inc.

Joget Inc . offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

