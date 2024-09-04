Sentry Insurance Named By Forbes As A Top Wisconsin Employer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STEVENS POINT, Wis., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has been named one of Wisconsin's top employers on Forbes' Best-in-State list for the eighth year in a row.

This recognition is based on survey responses from approximately 160,000 workers across various industries, all from companies with 500 or more employees-evaluating factors such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and commitment to diversity.

"The true measure of a company's success lies in the satisfaction and pride of its employees," said Pete McPartland, Chairman and CEO of Sentry. "That our team continues to believe Sentry is a great place to work and build a career is incredibly meaningful to us."

"For 120 years, our multi-generational workforce has driven Sentry's success with intelligence and purpose," added McPartland. "Achieving Fortune 650 status this year is a testament to their hard work and the special culture they've built."

The Stevens Point, Wisconsin-based company was formed in 1904 and today employs over 5,000 people nationwide, with about half residing and working in Wisconsin. In rankings released in June, Sentry moved into the 643 spot on the Fortune 1000, based on its $4.3 billion in premium revenue for 2023-a healthy 10% increase over 2022.

Sentry's workplace excellence has also been recognized nationally. In addition to being featured on Forbes' list of America's Best Midsize Employers , Sentry earned a place on TIME Magazine's list of America's Best Midsize Companies of 2024 .

Additionally, Newsweek recognized Sentry among America's Greatest Workplaces, including distinctions for Women , Diversity

and Mental Wellbeing

for 2024.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best as of June 2024. See href="" rel="nofollow" com/ratings/guid

for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs 5,000 associates across the country. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry

