DEADLINE ALERT For ICU, MDB, CVS, And WBA: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU )

Class Period: October 31, 2022 – March 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SeaStar and/or Legacy SeaStar had deficient compliance controls and procedures related to the HDE Application; (2) accordingly, there were deficiencies with the HDE Application, the FDA was unlikely to approve the HDE Application in its present form, and the SCD's regulatory prospects were overstated; (3) the Company had downplayed the true scope and severity of deficiencies in its financial controls and procedures, while overstating Defendants' efforts to remediate the same; (4) accordingly, SeaStar had failed to properly account for the classification of certain outstanding warrants and the Prepaid Forward Agreement; (5) as a result, SeaStar was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (6) accordingly, SeaStar's post-Merger business and financial prospects were overstated; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB )

Class Period: August 31, 2023 – May 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) MongoDB's sales force restructure, which prioritized reducing friction in the enrollment process, had resulted in complete loss of upfront commitments, a significant reduction in the information gathered by their sales force as to the trajectory for the new Atlas enrollments, and reduced pressure on new enrollments to grow; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – April 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (2) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the Company's forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (3) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; (4) contrary to Defendants' assurances, the revenues generated from the Company's other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA )

Class Period: October 12, 2023 – June 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's pharmacy division was not equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its industry and would require significant restructuring to create a sustainable model; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

