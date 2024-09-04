Global Telepsychiatry Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Telepsychiatry Global Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

Telepsychiatry Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The telepsychiatry market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.85 billion in 2023 to $12.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mental awareness, shortage of mental health professionals, rural healthcare access, telehealth regulations, demonstrated effectiveness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The telepsychiatry market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $28.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to mental health crisis, school-based telepsychiatry, telepsychiatry research and outcomes, workforce mental health, global health challenges.

Growth Driver Of The Telepsychiatry Market

The increase in demand for mental health treatment is expected to propel the growth of the telepsychiatry market going forward. Mental health refers to the cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being of a person. Psychologists are reporting a large increase in demand for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

Major Players And Telepsychiatry Market Trends

Key players in the telepsychiatry market include Aramark Corporation, Alere Inc., Flatworld Solution, Integrated Medical Transport LLC, ABM Industries Inc., Advanced Telemed Services.

Major companies operating in the telepsychiatry market are increasing their focus on introducing artificial intelligence-based chatbots, using machine learning for mental therapies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Artificial intelligence-based chatbots can provide personalized responses and interventions tailored to the user's specific concerns and symptoms. Machine learning helps in adapting conversation to individual needs.

Telepsychiatry Market Segments:

1) By Type: Routine Telepsychiatry, Forensic Telepsychiatry, Crisis Telepsychiatry, In-Home Telepsychiatry

2) By Age Group: Adult, Pediatric and Adolescent, Geriatric

3) By End-Use: Community Mental Health Centers, Specialty Care Settings, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Telepsychiatry Market

North America was the largest region in the telepsychiatry market in 2023. The regions covered in the telepsychiatry market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Telepsychiatry Market Definition

Telepsychiatry refers to the delivery and assistance of clinical psychiatric care, including medical care, providing patient education, health information services, and self-care through telecommunications and digital communication technologies.

Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telepsychiatry market size, telepsychiatry market drivers and trends, telepsychiatry market major players, telepsychiatry competitors' revenues, telepsychiatry market positioning, and telepsychiatry market growth across geographies. The telepsychiatry market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

