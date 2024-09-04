VALNEVA - Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: August 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALNEVA Declaration of shares and rights

August 31, 2024

__________________________________________________________________________________________ Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated of Euronext Paris - Compartment B Declaration date: September 4, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 139,276,901

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each

155,894,368 Double voting rights granted on 26 ordinary shares



Double voting rights granted on 13 ordinary shares August 5, 2024



August 23, 2024 155,770,046

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

