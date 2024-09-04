Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market 2024 To Reach $166.6 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sustainable plastic packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $107.36 billion in 2023 to $116.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, consumer demand, corporate sustainability goals, cost efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sustainable plastic packaging market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $166.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, investment in recycling infrastructure, consumer education, sustainable packaging innovations, innovation in sustainable materials.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

The increase in adoption of sustainable plastic packaging materials from different industries will propel the growth of the sustainable plastic packaging market during the forecast period. Various industries are looking at and promoting sustainable plastic for their packaging solutions because they're light, inexpensive and are recyclable or reusable. For instance, Unilever, British multinational consumer goods company reduced its plastic from 711,000 tons in 2018 to 599,000 tons in 2021 by around 16%. This high rate of reduction in plastic materials is creating a demand for the adoption of sustainable packaging thereby driving the growth of the sustainable plastic packaging market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Trends

Key players in the sustainable plastic packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Mondi PLC, Tetra Laval International SA.

Major companies in the sustainable plastic packaging market launch are innovating new technological products such as, plastic packaging with recycled material to increase their profitability in the market. Plastic packaging with recycled material is packaging that is made from plastic that has been sourced from recycled materials.

Sustainable Plastic Packaging MarketSegments:

1) By Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible, Industrial

2) By Packaging Format: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

3) By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable

4) By End-Use Sector: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other End-Use Sectors

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sustainable plastic packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the sustainable plastic packaging market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Definition

The sustainable plastic packaging is used to package different kinds of items such as food and beverage, healthcare and others. Sustainable plastic packaging is generally recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable depending on the chemicals used during the manufacturing process making it a preferred choice for organizations due to its lightweight and low cost. It minimizes dependency on fossil fuels, reduces the consumption of natural resources, promotes energy-efficient manufacturing, reduces landfills, and improves ocean cleanliness.

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sustainable plastic packaging market size, sustainable plastic packaging market driversand trends, sustainable plastic packaging market major players, sustainable plastic packaging competitors' revenues, sustainable plastic packaging market positioning, and sustainable plastic packaging market growth across geographies. The sustainable plastic packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031



Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Packaging Machinery Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.