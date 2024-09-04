(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ray Hou debuts 'I Wake And Remember' EP, telling a cinematic story of resilience in the face of losing memories to the passage of time - now with a video.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Originating from Taiwan, international singer-songwriter Ray Hou drops his debut EP, 'I Wake And Remember ,' on August 9, 2024. Masterfully written and produced by Ray, 'I Wake And Remember' seeks to capture an unyielding determination to resist losing precious memories of someone important, regardless of distance, circumstances, or the passage of time - which now comes with a music video .

'I Wake And Remember' EP has 4 tracks, showcasing Ray's innate profession as a film composer, blending delicate vocals with cinematic elements. Through these sounds, Ray attempts to create a visualization of physical and emotional distance.

The first track, "Two Birds," portrays the despairing journey of titular characters facing an inevitable separation. Ray incorporates delicately crafted piano and blends vocals ranging from intimate solos to desperate harmonies, illustrating internal desperation against vast external distances.

Followed by "It's Been So Long", the song contrasts its preceding half by building a minimalistic sense of rhythm to the similarly harmonically vocalized and warm-toned arrangement. The narrator seeks to return to a forgotten home, having lost touch with himself over years of searching, only to realize that what he whole-heartedly seeks may be right in front of him.

"A Long Distance Song" follows Ray's personal experience in a long-distance relationship. The song resonates an unmatched sense of longing and excitement as he travels to see his long-distance girlfriend after a grueling six months, but the wait ultimately proves worthwhile.

The final and title track, "I Wake And Remember," draws from Ray's personal experience witnessing his grandmother's battle with dementia. It portrays how memories can unexpectedly resurface, evoking either intense euphoria or profound sadness. It is sung with a robotic hue, yet gets emotionally intense as memory crawls back - like an inanimate object coming back to life. The song serves as a testament to the unmatched power and will for the ones we love.

Ray's EP showcases dynamics that can be compared to well-known artists like Wave to Earth, Jacob Collier, grentperez, and Mitski, whose influences can be felt throughout the project. Although Ray has been involved in the music industry for a while, this is his highly anticipated debut EP as a solo artist and composer-definitely something to watch for!

About Ray Hou:

As a professional film composer, producer, and singer-songwriter, Ray Hou intends to create music that offers immunity in a fast-paced world. Growing up in Taipei, Taiwan, he spent hours in his family's film composing studio, immersing himself in the relationship between visuals and sound. This environment exposed him to a diverse array of musicians, greatly enhancing his musical versatility. In 2018, Ray began writing songs while building his career composing for advertisements, indie films, and eventually movies and TV shows.

Now a full-time film composer, producer, and singer-songwriter based in both Taipei and Chicago, Ray has a diverse portfolio that spans indie and commercial projects across Asia, Europe, and the US. In 2023 alone he has made custom music for brands such as Sony, McDonald's, and TGI Fridays. His original score for the indie film A Black Dog by the Reef was showcased at the Berlin Film Festival. Ray is also featured in multiple large-scale Movies and TV Shows, including one that broke the national presale box office record in Asia.

Ray is currently in the process of composing for three undisclosed Netflix shows whilst releasing his first EP, 'I Wake And Remember,' which attempts to create an auditory sanctuary and portray different angles of visual distance through sound - as the pieces contrast between intimate and grand, warm and cold, the forming and the formless.

