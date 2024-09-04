Americans Are Wandering In Wonderland, Writes President Of The Association Of American Physicians And Surgeons (AAPS)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost four years into the saga, Americans still seem to be in a dystopian world reminiscent of Lewis Carroll's 1865 Alice in Wonderland, writes Jane Lindell Hughes , M.D., F.A.C.S., in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Hughes serves as president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

Faith in once-trusted institutions has been destroyed, she writes. reassured Americans that the COVID shots were“safe and effective” without proof that they were, and mandated them anyway. The nation was subjected to destructive, unconstitutional, and tragically ineffective public health measures never before used for other viral illnesses like influenza. Americans began to wake up to the Wonderland they inhabited, but while Alice could return to her undisturbed world, our children and many adults are stuck in the rabbit hole of lost learning, destroyed businesses, and lost wages.

As the election looms, a new chapter is opening, she writes.“Munching on one side of the narrative mushroom made one believe Biden had a 'bad night' at the debate but continued to be fit to be President and run for a second term. Munching on the other side led one to believe that the man they saw in the debate was not fit.”

Americans and the news sources they read are so divided, she writes, that“Americans are in parallel Wonderlands wondering how anyone could hold the beliefs of 'the other side.'”

Dr. Hughes cites political scientist Oliver Roy's book The Crisis of Culture to warn that we have become an“archipelago society” in which subcultures jostle for influence and the West is“no longer secure in its values and sense of self.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) , a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

