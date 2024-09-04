Include Kolkata Police’S Handling Of RG Kar Case In SVPNA Curriculum: BJP MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) Bengal BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Wednesday urged the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Academy (SVPNA) in Hyderabad to include the Kolkata Police's handling of the RG Kar case in its curriculum to highlight how a case should not be approached.

“Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal's failure not to act decisively, coupled with his apparent disregard for the values of transparency and accountability, has significantly tarnished the image of the Kolkata Police and has undermined public trust,” two-time BJP Lok Sabha Jyotirmay Singh Mahato wrote to the Director of SVPNA.

“I urge the academy to consider incorporating the case of Vineet Kumar Goyal into its training curriculum as an example of what not to do while investigating a case. Newly recruited officers should learn the importance of maintaining public trust, acting with integrity, and being accountable for their actions,” he said.

He added that let Kolkata Police Commissioner's case serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the consequences of deviating from the principles that the academy so diligently instils in its trainees.

He said that SVPNPA's mission is to produce officers who lead with courage, uphold the rule of law and serve the people with integrity and honour while Kolkata Police Commissioner's actions stood in stark contrast to these principles.

In his letter, Mahato has also claimed that Kolkata Police's handling of the case has exposed severe deficiencies in leadership and a disregard for the values that the SVPNA stands for.

“The case in question is not just an isolated incident but part of a pattern of negligence and mismanagement. Kolkata Police Commissioner's track record includes his involvement in the Kamduni case in 2013, where his actions were heavily criticised for lacking thoroughness and justice, resulting in public outrage and a loss of trust in the police force,” his letter read.

It added that the Kolkata Police Commissioner's current role in the investigation of the R.G. Kar case has been marked by delays, a lack of transparency, and an initial arrest without concrete evidence, all of which suggest a disregard for due process and fairness.