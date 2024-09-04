Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Welcomes Lieutenant General (Retired) Erik Peterson As Strategic Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings extensive experience in and strategic leadership to advance mission planning capabilities for the current and future force

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc. is honored to announce that Lieutenant General (Retired) Erik Peterson has joined the company as a strategic advisor. With over three decades of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, including key leadership roles in Army Aviation and Special Operations, General Peterson's expertise will be instrumental as Foundation Stack AI continues to innovate and expand its AI-driven mission solutions for defense applications.

General Peterson's notable assignments include Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, Director of Army Aviation on the Army staff at the Pentagon, and Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. His deep understanding of aviation, special operations, and strategic resource management will guide the company's efforts in delivering cutting-edge AI technologies that enhance mission readiness, operational efficiency, and survivability.

"We are thrilled to have Erik Peterson join our advisory team," said Foundation Stack AI Co-Founder Constantine Saab. "His vast experience and strategic vision will be key in shaping the future of our AI solutions, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of our defense partners."

General Peterson expressed his excitement about joining the team: "I would have loved to have had Foundation Stack's products and support when I was actively conducting and leading operations. The mission-driven Foundation Stack team is already providing an exceptionally relevant and essential capability that substantially improves operational success and reduces risk. I'm honored to become part of that effort."

General Peterson's appointment underscores Foundation Stack AI's commitment to applications of advanced technology to transform and optimize mission outcomes.

About Foundation Stack AI, Inc.

Foundation Stack AI provides automated infrastructure and vertical obstruction (VO) data solutions to increase mission success and survivability of low-altitude aviation operations. Foundation Stack's GlobalVOTM solution is the world's only machine learning solution that detects, curates, quality controls, and accelerates the end-to-end human workflow for VO data production.

