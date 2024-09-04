Gethairmdtm Partners With Dr. Campbell To Offer Hair Restoration Solutions In New River Valley And Roanoke Valley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) My staff and I work with patients every day and understand the significant emotional impact of hair loss. GetHairMD's proven, effective options provide solutions to this common concern” - Dr. CampbellBLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMD TM, a leading provider of cutting-edge hair restoration treatments, today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Sanam Campbell, a board-certified OB/GYN and founder of New River Women's .



Through this collaboration, New River Women's Health, located in Blacksburg, VA, is now offering GetHairMD's full range of FDA-cleared noninvasive hair restoration solutions to its patients, addressing virtually all causes of hair loss for both men and women.



“My staff and I work with patients every day and understand the significant emotional impact of hair loss. That's why I'm dedicated to providing personalized care and proven, effective treatments that improve both the appearance and self-esteem of my patients,” said Dr. Campbell .“This partnership with GetHairMD allows us to offer a wider range of solutions to address this common concern."



Expanding Expertise



With this partnership, Dr. Campbell joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Notably, Dr. Campbell will also serve on the GetHairMD clinical advisory board as the company continues its nationwide expansion.



About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's Solutions

.Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.

.GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.

.These solutions range from non-invasive treatments (laser therapy, topical medications, at-home therapies) to minimally invasive hair grafting.

.GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, delivering a specially formulated serum directly into the scalp for superior results.



Shared Vision



“Dr. Campbell's expertise in personalized patient health and her commitment to patient care aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD.“We are thrilled to partner with her to bring our effective noninvasive hair restoration solutions to patients in Blacksburg and the surrounding areas."



About GetHairMD

GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 25 locations nationally.



For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at .



About New River Women's Health:

New River Women's Health is dedicated to providing the finest women-centered healthcare services in Blacksburg, Virginia. The practice meets the challenges of the future by expanding the GYN role to offer a broad range of contemporary alternative care choices. By utilizing a team approach we offer expertise beyond our individual knowledge and time constraints. This commitment inspires us to consistently exceed the ever-changing needs of those we serve and devote resources to the continual enhancement of our services.



For more information about Dr. Campbell and New River Women's Health, please visit their website at .

