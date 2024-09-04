Trump Hotels Deploys Reactornet - Birchstreet's Integrated P2P Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adoption of BirchStreet's procure-to-pay enterprise solutions powers digital transformation at six Trump Hotels' properties in the U.S. and Europe

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BirchStreet Systems, a leading provider of procure-to-pay solutions developed specifically for the hospitality sector, today announced the rollout of the ReactorNet solution across Trump Hotels' global portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, as part of a recently signed three-year agreement.

Trump Hotels plans to leverage the full suite of integrated solutions, including eProcurement, accounts payable workflow, inventory management, and Capex, as a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency, data consolidation and streamlining for Trump Hotel locations worldwide. The implementation of ReactorNet will begin at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, Doonbeg in March of this year.

The global rollout is continuing with the Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago, and further deployments are scheduled throughout 2024 at Trump® National Doral Miami and Trump International Hotel and Tower® New York. Final deployments to be completed in 2025 include the Trump Hotel corporate offices, as well as Trump® International Hotel Las Vegas and Trump Turnberry® in Scotland.

As part of BirchStreet's commitment to customer success, Trump Hotels' staff will receive comprehensive in-person training at each property location to ensure that all stakeholders are thoroughly trained and comfortable with the new systems and processes.

Trump Hotels leadership ultimately chose the ReactorNet solution due to its high competitiveness in terms of value and ease of use. Another key factor was the automation of the PO lifecycle, streamlining workflows and improving productivity.

Anita Watts, Principal, BirchStreet Systems, commented, "Data consolidation is a cornerstone for modern hospitality management. By integrating various operational needs into a single system, we provide hotels with the ability to manage resources more efficiently, reduce duplication and gaps, and make data-driven decisions. This partnership with Trump Hotels showcases our dedication to delivering comprehensive and customizable procurement solutions that address the specific challenges faced by the modern hospitality industry."

Katherine Elardo, VP of Global Procurement at Trump Hotels, commented, "The integration of the ReactorNet solution is significant for Trump Hotels as it allows us to consolidate our various operational needs into one streamlined system, greatly enhancing our productivity and data management capabilities."

