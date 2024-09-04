ICEYE and Aon expand collaboration with flood and wildfire data agreement to enhance event response

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HELSINKI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ICEYE, a global leader in satellite-powered disaster management solutions, has announced that Aon, a leading global professional services firm, has expanded its data licensing agreement to include ICEYE's Flood Insights data globally and Wildfire Insights data for the US.

Under the agreement, Aon will incorporate ICEYE's near real-time flood and wildfire data into its event response capabilities for Reinsurance clients, to facilitate the loss analysis of catastrophic events. The high-resolution Insights data from ICEYE allows Aon to provide clients with detailed location-level analysis on flood and wildfire insights into damage of properties.

ICEYE's large constellation of NewSpace satellites provides access to a new level of persistent monitoring for any location on Earth, with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology delivering uninterrupted visibility, day and night, in any weather conditions and through smoke. Hazard and damage data is made available within hours of an event occurring with updated analysis provided at regular intervals as the flood or wildfire develops.

Stephen Lathrope, Senior Vice President for Solutions, ICEYE, added: "ICEYE is delighted to be expanding its data agreement with Aon and building on the success of the solutions we have supported. In an increasingly volatile natural catastrophe environment characterized by increasing frequency, severity, and complexity, rapid access to damage and hazard data will be critical. At ICEYE, we continue to expand our constellations and enhance our technology as we help shape the future of satellite-powered, data-driven disaster response."

Commenting on the announcement, Dan Dick, Global Head of Property Analytics for Reinsurance at Aon, said: "As climate risk further influences the behavior of weather events, Aon is committed to providing its clients with the most accurate and comprehensive catastrophe data and analytics. By integrating ICEYE's Flood Insights and Wildfire Insights into our event response solutions, we can provide enhanced clarity and confidence around the immediate financial impact of catastrophic events as they develop, ultimately leading to better business decisions for our clients."

ICEYE and Aon previously collaborated to provide insurers with flood hazard data following severe flooding events in Japan to help reduce volatility and better understand the post-event impact on their portfolios.



About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Aon

Aon plc

(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

