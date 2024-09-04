Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Iot And Industrial Automation Boost Adoption In Modern Facilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion and sophistication of PLC technology are driven by several growth factors. Advancements in modulation techniques and increased bandwidth capabilities enhance the system`s data transmission efficiency, making it suitable for high-speed communications required in modern applications. Integration with renewable energy systems and the growing need for grid modernization further propel the adoption of PLC, as these systems require robust, real-time monitoring and control mechanisms that PLC can provide. Additionally, governmental regulations and incentives supporting smart grid and renewable technologies encourage the adoption of PLC systems. Standardization efforts improve device interoperability, facilitating broader use across different technologies and platforms. Consumer awareness and demand for smart home technologies also boost PLC`s adoption, as more users recognize the benefits of integrated home systems. In industrial sectors, the push towards automation and the integration of IoT devices underscore the need for reliable communication systems like PLC, which can efficiently link various sensors and controllers within extensive facilities. Lastly, the inherent cost-effectiveness of utilizing existing electrical infrastructures, along with enhancements in security features, makes PLC an increasingly attractive option for a wide range of applications, further underlining its pivotal role in the evolution of communication and energy management systems.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Broadband PLC segment, which is expected to reach US$23.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.3%. The Narrowband PLC segment is also set to grow at 16.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.9% CAGR to reach $7.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

