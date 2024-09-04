Bartender And Mojix Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Traceability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies to focus on end-to-end solutions that will provide unparalleled transparency for more intelligent decision making and improvements in operational efficiency

BOCA RATON, Fla. and BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojix, a leader in real-time, item-level visibility solutions, and Seagull Scientific, the maker of BarTender®, the global leader in software for printing, marking, and coding labels, RFID tags, products, and packaging, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing chain operations across various industries including retail, manufacturing, food safety, and healthcare.



This partnership brings together Seagull's innovative BarTender software, which simplifies and accelerates data collection and real-time tracking and the expertise of Mojix in providing end-to-end business intelligence for supply chains. By combining their award-winning technology, Seagull and Mojix will offer a cloud-based integrated solution based on technologies that today helps more than 250,000 global businesses of all sizes manage their operations and supply chain.

“Capturing product data at the source of the billions of Seagull labeled items in retail, food, manufacturing, and distribution unlocks end-to-end traceability solutions from Mojix, providing its customers with unprecedented transparency, authenticity, brand trust, compliance, and data harmonization at the item-level,” said Chris Cassidy, CEO at Mojix.“This enables smarter intelligent business decisions and operational efficiencies in our customers' complex end-to-end supply chains, improving cost-to-serve.”

BarTender establishes a unique digital identity for billions of items that Mojix's SaaS platform can track through event-triggered actions and vital characteristics like arrival time and expiration date. This combination allows companies to follow item lifecycles from source to shelf, ensuring product authentication, automated inventory management, and increased operational efficiency.

“This partnership with Mojix represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficiency,” said Nigel LeGresley, CEO of Seagull Scientific.“By integrating BarTender's powerful labeling and data capture capabilities with Mojix's expertise in real-time item-level intelligence, we are empowering businesses with the transparency and actionable insights they need to make smarter decisions and build more resilient supply chains.”

BarTender provides easy-to-use label design tools, on-demand printing, and integration with business data and systems, ensuring regulatory compliance. This integration allows businesses to enhance transparency and traceability by adding information to BarTender records during transit through packing, shipping, and receiving.

This strategic partnership taps the strengths of both Mojix and Seagull Scientific and is set to transform how businesses manage their supply chains, offering a seamless and efficient solution that leverages existing BarTender installations to connect item-level data across your supply chain. Companies can now benefit from enhanced traceability, product authentication, and real-time insights to drive growth and success.

About Mojix

Mojix is a leader in real-time, item-level visibility solutions and development services that provide end-to-end business intelligence for supply chains around the globe. Mojix harmonizes data to provide traceability, product authentication and automated inventory management solutions that are built on a high security, scalable SaaS platform. Mojix captures event-triggered actions and vital characteristics by tracking billions of unique identities, to follow item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance their customer experience. Learn more at .

About BarTender by Seagull

Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust BarTender to create, manage and print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. With corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and offices in Europe and Asia, BarTender is available in more than 175 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at

