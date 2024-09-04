Wellinks Recognized As Quarterfinalist For The Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellinks, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Wellinks was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Rising Star - Home Health Diagnostic award.



This recognition highlights the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in pulmonary health. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Wellinks stands out for its commitment to enhancing virtual care for those with chronic respiratory disease, so they achieve healthier lives.

This recognition highlights Wellinks for its significant contributions to advancing the management of chronic pulmonary disease and empowering people to live fully and breathe freely.

“Here at Wellinks we're breaking the access issues to bring virtual care into the home so we can provide interventions and change the course of disease for these patients,” said Dr. Abi Sunddaramoorthy, Chief Medical Officer at Wellinks.

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"This year has set a new benchmark for excellence, with a remarkable influx of global submissions showcasing groundbreaking innovations in digital health. The level of ingenuity and commitment we've seen is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all our quarterfinalists for their outstanding achievements," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced September 22, 2023, and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on October 21, 2024.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together

the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

About Wellinks

Wellinks is on a mission to help those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) live fully and breathe freely. COPD is the third leading cause of death by chronic disease in the U.S. and the fifth most costly chronic disease. With its personalized, virtual-first COPD management system, Wellinks breaks down barriers for patients, providing the evidence-based care they need and deserve outside the four walls of the clinic. Wellinks supports patients through virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, health coaching, and monitoring through connected devices and an easy-to-use smartphone app. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Wellinks is led by a team of digital health veterans and backed by top investment firms including Morningside, HighCape Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and Benslie. For more information, visit and follow on Twitter (@WellinksHealth ) and LinkedIn .

