Loop Software Wins MOTOR Top 20 Award For Auto Service Pickup & Delivery Platform

Loop's enables auto shops to offer concierge-style pickup and delivery, saving customers time and boosting shop efficiency across major U.S. cities.

- Kirsten ZarembaRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loop Software, Inc. is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Awards winners. This award honors Loop's innovative vehicle pickup and delivery solution, which transforms the auto repair industry by seamlessly blending customer convenience with vehicle pickup and delivery and shop profitability.In an era where consumers increasingly value time-saving solutions and seamless digital experiences, the automotive repair industry has faced challenges in meeting these evolving expectations-Loop steps in to bridge this gap. By offering cutting-edge shop and consumer platforms that eliminate time-consuming trips to repair shops, Loop delivers on customer convenience and boosts repair shops' efficiency and profitability."We're not just changing the way people get their cars serviced; we're redefining the entire experience," said Kirsten Zaremba, CMO of Loop Software, Inc. and a 25+ year industry veteran. "This recognition from MOTOR is a significant milestone for us and validates our mission to make vehicle maintenance as effortless and convenient as possible for both customers and repair shops."Loop revolutionizes vehicle maintenance by offering a premium concierge-style service in major U.S. cities. This innovative solution saves customers up to 6 hours per service while boosting repair shop profitability by an average of $275 per customer. Auto repair shops can access this game-changing technology through a flexible monthly subscription starting at $200, allowing them to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. The platform continues to evolve, with plans to introduce additional features such as shuttle rides, towing, and parts pickup, further enhancing customer convenience and shop efficiency in the automotive service industry.To learn more about Loop and the #MOTORTop20 Awards, visit Loop's website at and view all the 2024 winners at: .About Loop Software, Inc.Founded 2021 in Reno, Nevada, Loop Software, Inc. is an award-winning digital platform provider and leading vehicle pickup and delivery solutions innovator for the automotive repair industry. The company's cutting-edge software platform empowers auto repair shops to offer premium concierge-style services through a seamless digital interface, enhancing customer convenience and shop efficiency in the increasingly digital automotive service landscape.About MOTOR Information SystemsMOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst Company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data. Since 1903, MOTOR has provided accurate, thorough, and timely information. For more information, visit motor.

