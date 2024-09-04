More Ways To Michelada: THC-Infused Michelada Goes Mainstream...

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Blaze

Mota is releasing a hemp-derived THC version of its Mota'lada, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink michelada, next month.

The Mota'lada is made with non-alcoholic Mexican Lager and a michelada base of tomato, lime, and spices. It contains 10mg of hemp-derived THC and 2mg of hemp-derived CBD.



The cannabis-infused version of the Mota'lada hit California's regulated cannabis market in May 2023 as the first ready-to-drink cannabis-infused

michelada. "We wanted to produce a cannabis-infused Michelada that rivaled any alcohol-based canned michelada," says Shreyas Balakrishnan, CEO of Blaze Life Holdings, "The development took nearly two years as we worked on finding the right non-alcoholic beer provider and ensuring stability and compatibility of the emulsion in beverage with high particulate."

Following the success of the Mota'lada, Blaze Mota partnered with cannabis legend Cheech Marin to release the Cheeche'lada, a 50mg THC-dosed variant of the Mota'lada. The Cheeche'lada launched in September of last year and took first place in the Beverage category at last month's Emerald Cup Awards – the most preeminent cannabis awards competition.

In June, Blaze Mota extended its partnership with Cheech Marin, replacing its 20mg cannabis-infused Mota'lada with a 20mg dosed option under the Cheeche'lada product umbrella.

This move allowed Blaze Mota to transition the Mota'lada brand into the emerging hemp-derived THC market while keeping the Cheeche'lada brand in California's regulated cannabis market.

"The Michelada is defined by its rituals, variety, and occasions, and we want to expand those occasions with a THC-infused offering that tastes as good as any other Michelada on the shelf," says Balakrishnan.

About Blaze Life Holdings

Blaze Life Holdings

(BLH) was founded in 2017 by two cannabis visionaries: Los Angeles real estate investor Scott Kim and Paul Burgis, former COO and CFO of Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing, which was acquired by Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev (NYSE: BUD ) in 2015. They saw the opportunity for a sophisticated, vertically integrated cannabis business that operationally parallels the craft brewing industry, adapted to drive efficiency and growth in a rapidly growing cannabis beverage industry. The

BLH group comprises ILLA Canna (cultivation facility, branded products, and retail),

SuLo Distro (full-service cannabis distributor with beverage capabilities), and Delta

Bev (cannabis manufacturing), focused on providing clear and simple co-packing solutions for cannabis brands with a focus on beverages. BLH is helmed by professionals with a combined 80 years of experience in beer and beverage production, distribution, and commercial execution, aligned to bring end-to-end solutions to brands and retailers to increase share and drive category growth.

