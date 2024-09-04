SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FBMS, IP, AFBI, CNDA On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:



The First Bancshares, (NYSE: FBMS)'s sale to Renasant Corporation for 1.00 share of Renasant common stock for each share of First Bancshares common stock. If you are a First Bancshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)'s merger with DS Smith Plc. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, resulting in International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company. If you are an International Paper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Affinity Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI)'s sale to Atlanta Postal Credit Union. The transaction is structured as a purchase and assumption agreement whereby Atlanta Postal is expected to acquire substantially all assets and assume substantially all liabilities of Affinity Bank in an all-cash transaction. If you are an Affinity shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE American: CNDA)'s merger with Events.com. The proposed transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value of $399 million. existing shareholders will continue to own the majority of the post-combination company upon consummation of the proposed transaction. If you are a Concord shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

