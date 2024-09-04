Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The minimal residual disease testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in cancer research, treatment monitoring needs, clinical evidence, regulatory support, patient outcome improvement.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The minimal residual disease testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, therapeutic advancements, precision medicine trends, shift toward early detection, healthcare system integration.

Growth Driver Of The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the minimal residual disease testing market going forward. Cancer refers to a condition when a few of the body's cells grow out of control and spread to other bodily regions. Cancer stages are primarily detected through minimal residual disease testing, which is a very sensitive method to detect cancer cells in the human body. It helps cancer patients prevent the disease at an early stage, boosting the minimal residual disease testing market.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Share?

Key players in the minimal residual disease testing market include Natera Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Growth?

Major companies in the minimal residual disease testing market are launching cancer research testing solutions to enhance detection sensitivity, improve treatment monitoring, and advance precision medicine approaches for better patient outcomes. The IDT Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel refers to a targeted next-generation sequencing assay used for detecting gene fusions and mutations in solid tumors, aiding in precision oncology and treatment decision-making.

How Is The Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Test Type: DNA - Based Test, RNA- Based Test, Immunological Test

2) By Technology: Flow Cytometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Hematological Malignancies, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, Other Application

4) By End User: Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the minimal residual disease testing market in 2023. The regions covered in the minimal residual disease testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Definition

Minimal residual disease testing refers to a very sensitive test to detect cancer cells in the patient's body that may remain after treatment. It is used to monitor the effectiveness of cancer treatment and inform future treatment strategies.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global minimal residual disease testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on minimal residual disease testing market size, minimal residual disease testing market drivers and trends, minimal residual disease testing market major players, minimal residual disease testing competitors' revenues, minimal residual disease testing market positioning, and minimal residual disease testing market growth across geographies. The minimal residual disease testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

