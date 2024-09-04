Stage Set For Global AI Summit In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 4 (IANS) Global leaders in Artificial Intelligence will share their thoughts, vision, and ideas for the development of the sector at the Global AI Summit-2024, beginning here on Thursday set for Global AI Summit in Hyderabad

With the main theme "Making AI work for everyone", the two-day is being organised by the Telangana to deliberate important issues on the use of AI in technical advancements.

More than 2,000 representatives in the field of AI from all over the world have already confirmed their participation in the global summit to be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, the officials said on Wednesday.

Sal Khan, head of Khan Academy, who has been playing a key role in developing technical solutions in AI, Daniela Combe from IBM, and Peter Diamandis of XPRIZE Foundation are among others who will attend the event.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with state IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu will inaugurate the summit, which will also focus on future opportunities and new innovations in the summit.

The Chief Minister will release a road map for the promotion of AI in Telangana.

The state government has already decided to establish an ambitious AI city on a sprawling 200 acres in the proposed fourth city in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The state government is hosting the conference aiming to attract the world's attention in the field of Information Technology and AI.

The state government is hoping that the AI Global Summit will showcase the IT growth in Telangana state to the world and project Hyderabad as the best destination for IT investments in the world.

During a recent visit to the US, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that his government accorded top priority to promote Telangana as the hub of Artificial Intelligence in the world.

The state government has already envisaged plans to promote Hyderabad as the destination for AI and its related services.

The delegates will debate the issues of impact, regulation, and challenges of AI on society as a social responsibility. Research, startup demos, and innovative projects that are under development will also be presented at this conference.

Four additional stages, along with the main stage, have been set up at the venue.

Arrangements have been made to hold discussions and interesting sessions on different topics related to AI on all platforms. Panel discussions with high-profile leaders in AI technology and interactive sessions are also being organised.