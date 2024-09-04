Independent Research Firm Names Gong A Leader In Revenue Orchestration Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gong receives the highest score in the Current Offering category of any vendor assessed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced it has been cited as a leader in revenue orchestration platforms, according to the new report, "The Forrester WaveTM: Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024 ." Gong received the highest score in the Current Offering category with the top scores possible in more criteria than any vendor assessed.

Forrester evaluated 12 vendors on 29 criteria across their current offering, strategy, and market presence in its report. Gong received the highest scores possible for more criteria than any other vendor, including innovation, AI and automation differentiators, range of analytics insights, and platform UX and integration. Forrester notes, "Many providers have aspirational roadmaps to improve seller outcomes, but Gong's is more aggressive and backed by a track record of delivering on commitments."

"Gong's AI reveals unique buyer and seller insights to improve deal outcomes. One of the few companies founded with AI at its core, Gong has used its nine-year AI résumé to create transformative insights for revenue organizations." "[Gong's] platform begins and ends with AI, where it consistently differentiates. For example, 'Ask Anything' is an advanced AI feature that allows users to ask questions to accounts, contacts and opportunities," said

Forrester in its vendor profile of Gong. "Although other vendors in this evaluation have similar features, Gong's customers validate its accuracy and differentiation."

By identifying and evaluating this new category – defined as a convergence of sales engagement platforms, conversation intelligence tools, and revenue operations and intelligence – Forrester acknowledges B2B revenue teams' efforts to "leverage AI to drive frontline productivity and buyer interaction." The report identifies a seamless user experience, enhanced performance with meaningful AI capabilities, and the ability to enable rigor and consistency in revenue execution as three essential capabilities for companies evaluating revenue orchestration platforms to prioritize.

"Gong pioneered applied AI to make revenue companies more successful. And we are committed to remaining the innovation leader, with a strong investment in product development," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "We're honored to receive the highest score in the current offering category as it validates for us the strength of our platform and future strategy to continue delivering unmatched insights and business value to our global customers."

Last year, Forrester recognized Gong as the leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Conversation Intelligence, B2B Sales, Q4 2023. Most recently, IDC named Gong a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment.

