Microban International And Ciclo® Technology Form Strategic Partnership To Enhance Functionality And Sustainability In Textiles

Microban International, leader in antimicrobial solutions, and CiCLO® Technology, a pioneer in reducing microfiber pollution from synthetic materials, have formed a strategic partnership to build sustainable performance functionality into synthetic fibers, yarns, and fabrics. This collaboration combines Microban's advanced odor control technologies with CiCLO's innovative biodegradable technology, providing textile manufacturers with solutions that enhance performance and sustainability goals in various textile applications.

This partnership introduces a unique combination of technologies. Microban's odor control and antimicrobial protection offer long-lasting odor neutralization, extending the life and freshness of textiles. Microban technology helps reduce consumers' reliance on washing and prevents damaging odor build-up on synthetic fabrics. CiCLO® technology enables polyester and nylon to biodegrade in end-of-life environments. It also accelerates the breakdown of synthetic fibers shed during manufacturing and laundering, helping reduce the environmental impact of microplastic fibers.

"Microban and CiCLO® Technology are a perfect match in our shared commitment to innovation and delivering customer solutions," said Brian Aylward, director of business development for Microban's global textile group. "Together, we're providing an ideal solution for brands and retailers seeking high-performance textiles that also meet sustainability goals, from apparel to bedding and upholstery."

By integrating these technologies, manufacturers can now offer textiles that meet consumer demands for durability and freshness and align with growing environmental concerns. Microban's antimicrobial properties help products stay cleaner and last longer, and awareness and trust in the Microban brand help manufacturers communicate those benefits and deliver peace of mind to consumers. CiCLO's technology helps ensure that synthetic fibers behave more like wool, a natural fiber, in their end-of-life process, reducing the persistence of microplastic fibers in the environment. These combined technologies address critical industry challenges and set a new standard for the next level of sustainable textile production.

"The collaboration with Microban responds directly to market needs. It offers a dual-benefit solution that enhances textile performance during use without compromising the long-term impact on the environment - a breakthrough innovation," said Cheryl Smyre, vice president at Parkdale Advanced Materials, the parent company of CiCLO®

Technology.

The textile industry solution bringing CiCLO®

and Microban technologies together debuts at New York Home Fashion Market week September 11-14, 2024, in New York.

About CiCLO ® Technology

Launched in 2018, CiCLO® (pronounced See-Kloh and translates to cycle) is a textile technology that reduces the persistence of microfiber pollution caused by synthetic materials. Owned and operated by Intrinsic Advanced Materials (IAM), a joint venture between Parkdale Advanced Materials and Intrinsic Textiles Group, CiCLO® Technology allows synthetic textiles to behave like natural fibers and break down when they end up as pollutants in the environment. The patented CiCLO® Technology has been rigorously tested for safety and efficacy by ASTM International and is ECO PASSPORT certified by OEKO-TEX®. Over 100M lbs of CiCLO® products have been produced and can be found in brands including Target, Billabong, Oakley, Champion, McDonald's, among others. For more information, visit .

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International, Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit .

