American National Partners With The Houston Texans To Support Texas Veterans And The Military Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National today announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL's Houston Texans to recognize and support Texas veterans and active duty service members. As part of the agreement, American National will serve as the presenting partner of the Texans' new Gridiron Heroes: Military Officiating initiative. This collaborative effort will empower veterans through by providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to pursue careers as coaches or officials. This initiative offers veterans a tangible pathway to reintegrate into civilian life, while also addressing the critical shortage of qualified officials.



“We are proud to join with the Houston Texans in honoring Texas veterans and the military community,” said Tim Walsh, President and CEO at American National.“By equipping veterans with the tools they need to succeed, we hope to make a lasting impact on those who have served our country and the communities in which they live.”

In addition to the Gridiron Heroes initiative, American National will serve as the presenting partner of Operation Finally Home, a program dedicated to providing a deserving military member with a mortgage-free home. American National will also work with the Texans on a variety of other efforts including Salute to Service Week and honoring service members at all Texans home games.

“We are excited to partner with American National to continue to show our support for our military veterans,” said Houston Texans Senior Vice President of Partnerships Jerry Angel.“It is an honor to work with another great Texas-based organization to provide our veterans and military community resources that aim to empower, support and create future career opportunities for those who have served our country.”

The Texans partnership serves as another example of American National's commitment to veterans. American National was recently honored as a Runner Up with Honors for the Texas Freedom Award . This accolade underscores the company's exemplary support of military employees and serves as a testament to its dedication to creating a veteran-friendly workplace.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com .

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

...