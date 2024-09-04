Global Pericarditis Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pericarditis Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pericarditis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.17 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population and higher disease risks, improved understanding of disease pathophysiology, globalization of healthcare, drug development and innovation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pericarditis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pericarditis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased focus on precision medicine, regulatory support for orphan drugs, patient advocacy and support groups, growing research on inflammatory pathways, global efforts for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Growth Driver Of The Pericarditis Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the pericarditis market's growth going forward. Cardiovascular diseases refer to a term for the conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It is usually linked to a buildup of fatty deposits inside the artery and an increased risk of blood clotting. Pericarditis can lead to many cardiovascular diseases or death in extreme cases if it is not treated, so increasing rates of cardiovascular diseases propel the market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pericarditis Market Growth?

Key players in the pericarditis market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Allergan PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Novartis International AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Pericarditis Market Size?

Major companies operating in the pericarditis market are developing innovative products such as valves for pericardial tissues to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Valves for pericardial tissue refer to medical devices designed for use in cardiac surgery, particularly in procedures involving heart valve replacement or repair.

How Is The Global Pericarditis Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Acute Pericarditis, Chronic Pericarditis, Recurrent Pericarditis

2) By Diagnosis And Treatment: Electrocardiogram (ECG), Echocardiogram, Computerized Tomography (Ct), X-Ray, Medication, Surgical Treatment

3) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pericarditis Market

North America was the largest region in the pericarditis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the pericarditis market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the pericarditis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Pericarditis Market Definition

Pericarditis refers to inflammation and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue called pericardium that is surrounding the heart. The common symptom is chest pain, which is caused when sac layers are rubbing against the heart and inflamed.

