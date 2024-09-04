Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai: Top Companies And Key Industry Figures Gather In The World Crypto Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 22-23, Dubai will host the 13th international forum Blockchain Life 2024 – one of the largest global events in the field of web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining.
The forum will feature over 10,000 leading experts, crypto
entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from 120 countries. Participants and speakers will discuss earning strategies, current issues of crypto market
development and new trends ahead of the bull cycle.
Among the speakers at the forum:
Paolo Ardoino - CEO Tether
Justin Sun - Founder of TRON
Yat Siu - Co-Founder of Animoca Brands
Pascal Gauthier - CEO Ledger
Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO Dubai Blockchain Center
Xinxi Wang - Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation
Sunny Lu - CEO Vechain
Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Jets Capital, Listing
Arthur Breitman - Co-Founder of Tezos
Eowyn Chen - CEO of Trust Wallet
Sunny Aggarwal - Co-Founder of Osmosis Labs
Kostas Chalkias - Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)
Sasha Plotvinov - Founder of Notcoin
Mustafa Al-Bassam - Co-Founder of Celestia Labs
Tiago Henriques - Google Cloud
Zied Brini - Сonsensys
All forum participants will have exclusive and free access to simultaneous interpretation of speeches into 70 languages.
Traditionally, the event will include speeches from over 200 speakers, an exhibition featuring more than 180 booths from leading companies and startups, a Startup Pitch, the Blockchain Life Awards 2024, and a legendary AfterParty.
As part of Blockchain Life Week, which runs from October 18 to 28, there will be over a hundred side events. A VIP ticket to the forum allows free access to some of them for free.
